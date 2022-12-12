Iran executes rioter for killing security forces

A rioter in Iran found guilty of attacking and killing two security officers was publicly executed by hanging on Monday, ISNA news agency reported.
The man's name was Majidreza Rahnavard, he fatally stabbed security officers Hossein Zeynalzadeh and Daniyal Rezazadeh in the city of Mashhad and fled, it said. On the way, an eyewitness said, the perpetrator killed everyone in his path. Rahnavard was detained while trying to leave the country.
Unrest in Iran began Sept. 16 after the funeral of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. According to the official version, police detained Amini for improperly wearing a headscarf. During the interrogation, she had a heart attack from which she died. On social media, however, it was reported that Amini had been beaten by police. On October 7, the Iranian Forensic Medical Organization published an official report on the girl's death which stated that she had not been injured.