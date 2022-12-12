News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 12
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 12
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Iran executes rioter for killing security forces
Iran executes rioter for killing security forces
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics, Incidents

A rioter in Iran found guilty of attacking and killing two security officers was publicly executed by hanging on Monday, ISNA news agency reported.

The man's name was Majidreza Rahnavard, he fatally stabbed security officers Hossein Zeynalzadeh and Daniyal Rezazadeh in the city of Mashhad and fled, it said. On the way, an eyewitness said, the perpetrator killed everyone in his path. Rahnavard was detained while trying to leave the country.

Unrest in Iran began Sept. 16 after the funeral of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. According to the official version, police detained Amini for improperly wearing a headscarf. During the interrogation, she had a heart attack from which she died. On social media, however, it was reported that Amini had been beaten by police. On October 7, the Iranian Forensic Medical Organization published an official report on the girl's death which stated that she had not been injured.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran executes first protester
Mohsen Shekari was convicted of attacking a security officer and blocking the street in Tehran...
 Iran intends to freeze bank accounts of women without hijab
The parliamentarian is confident that such a measure will help stop protests in the country...
 Iranian authorities say more than 300 dead in protest
Many of the victims were ordinary Iranians who did not take part in the protests...
 Citizens of Western countries arrested in Iran for participating in riots
Iranian law enforcement authorities have arrested a number of Western citizens...
 UN calls for release of those detained during protests in Iran
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk called on Iranian authorities to release all those detained...
 Tasnim: Iranian authorities released 38 protesters in southeast
According to the agency, Amini died after she was detained by the vice police...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos