Armenian soldiers organize exhibition of modern models of Russian arms and special equipment

Servicemen of the Southern Military District compound in Armenia organized a static display of modern samples of weapons, military and special equipment of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as demonstrated the actions of reconnaissance units in the performance of special tasks, the Southern Military District reported.
On a specially equipped platform, the servicemen told about the features, advantages and tactical and technical characteristics of their combat vehicles and special equipment. The specialists also delivered a lecture to invited guests on successful experience of using Russian armament.
The guests showed particular interest in the T-72B main tank and the 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery gun, and the crew commanders noted that these models of armament had repeatedly proven their effectiveness in carrying out missions. The young visitors were able to sit in the crew commander's and driver's mechanic's seats. At the static display there were samples of special equipment, for example, the vehicle of the senior officer of the 1B13 self-propelled artillery battery.
In the second part of the event the visitors witnessed a dynamic display of a reconnaissance unit and a one-on-one hand-to-hand combat demonstration, as well as with the superior forces of an alleged enemy.
During the event a field kitchen was open at the site where military compound cooks treated everyone with soldiers' porridge and hot tea with sweets.
Invited guests from the South Caucasus District thanked Russian servicemen and their compatriots for the event and for preserving peace and stability in South Caucasus.