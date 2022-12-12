News
Armenia PM: Fear that Azerbaijan is preparing genocide in Karabakh is becoming more and more objective
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


We began to consider the phenomenon of genocide not only as a historical phenomenon, but also as a danger and threat that still exists today. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this Monday in his opening remarks at the 4th Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide being held in the capital Yerevan.

"On December 9, 1948, the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. Years after the adoption of the convention, in 2015, at the initiative of Armenia and thanks to the broad support of the international community, it was possible to adopt the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime.

In this context, I would like to emphasize that during the previous global forums, unfortunately, we began to consider the phenomenon of genocide more and more not only as a historical phenomenon, a historical legacy, but a danger and threat that still exists today in different regions of the world and, indeed, the prevention of genocide is becoming is a real problem.

In this context, we, the representatives of RA [(Republic of Armenia)], usually emphasize and highlight more the first genocide of the 20th century that took place in the Ottoman Empire. But I must emphasize that even today the danger and threat of genocide is considered as a phenomenon of urgent prevention in our region.

I must emphasize that in recent times, more and more, in particular, representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] Armenians are sounding alarms about the potential genocide as a threat; and I believe that all of us and the international community should take these alarms seriously.

It seemed that the tripartite declaration signed on November 9, 2020 created the mechanisms to protect the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh from potential genocide. But unfortunately, step by step later we saw and continue to see realities that make the voiced fears more and more objective. Today we see directed actions that make the fears that Azerbaijan is really preparing genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh more and more objective,” Pashinyan added, in particular.
