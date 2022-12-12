Ali Nikzad: Iran's reaction to some neighbors' ambitions will be resolute

The deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament said that Iran's response to the ambitions of some of its neighbors will be strong, crushing and regrettable for them. Speaking at the beginning of an open session of parliament, Ali Nikzad said that the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran was not to be dominant and not to submit.
The policy of good neighborliness with its neighbors has also been an abiding principle of Iran's foreign policy, he added, noting that Iran has proven to be a great friend and supporter of its neighbors.
"The Iranian people's fierce defense of the Iraqi people and government against the barbaric invasion of the country by ISIS is a good example of Iran's good neighborliness," Nikzad noted, adding that Iran, showing mercy to its neighbors, acts firmly, resolutely and crushingly against any mischief.
Sayting that informed, secure and economically prosperous neighbors are important for Iran, he added that Iran's response would be strong, forceful and regrettable in case of any excessive ambitions of its neighbors against its sovereignty.