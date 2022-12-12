Opposition MP: Azerbaijanis have pitched tent on road connecting Armenia with Artsakh

The Azerbaijanis have already pitched a tent on the road connecting Armenia to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)—in the area adjacent to Shushi city of Artsakh. Tigran Abrahamyan, an opposition member of Armenia’s parliament and a security expert, wrote about this on Facebook on Monday.
"It is not yet clear what events are still expected according to this scenario. But it is obvious that the Azerbaijani provocations have entered a new phase, containing much greater danger," Abrahamyan added.
Earlier in the day, the Artsakh Info Centre reported that a group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes have blocked the Stepanakert-Goris motorway at 10:30am.