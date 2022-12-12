Armenia's Pashinyan: Most important tool for genocide prevention is Azerbaijan-Karabakh dialogue

The most important tool for the prevention of genocide is the dialogue and cooperation between Baku and Stepanakert. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this Monday in his opening remarks at the 4th Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide being held in the capital Yerevan.

"We [i.e., Armenia] consider this very important in our foreign political process. Azerbaijan demonstrates to the whole world that they are ready to ensure the rights and safety of the [Armenian] residents of Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)]. However, the owner of that statement being made on international platforms seems to be the international community, not the people who are the beneficiaries of that sentence," Pashinyan said.

He added that Azerbaijan's aforesaid message will be real when it is heard in the Artsakh capital Stepanakert—among the Artsakh Armenians.