Borrell: EU to adopt very tough sanctions against Iran

The European Union (EU) will adopt very tough sanctions against Iran because of the situation with protests and military supplies to Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel said on Monday as he arrived at the EU Council meeting at the level of foreign ministers.
According to preliminary information, the EU intends to blacklist a number of other Iranian citizens and organizations for that country. At the same time, a diplomatic source in Brussels earlier said that the EU intends "to continue diplomatic efforts to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.