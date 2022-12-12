Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan: Astana, Moscow, Tashkent didn't discuss creation of gas union

Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan are discussing technical possibilities of gas transportation systems, and there has been no talk of creating a gas union, Kazakh Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov said.
"In fact, the issue of building a gas union has not been discussed. All discussions were in the format of bilateral cooperation, say, Kazakhstan with Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. In the trilateral format was not discussed, we are discussing the technical capabilities of our systems - gas transportation and so on," he told reporters on the sidelines of the enlarged government meeting.
The Minister added that the cooperation in the gas sphere requires the agreement of all three parties. "These are working issues, so there was absolutely no talk about creating some kind of union," he added.