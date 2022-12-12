Several children fell through ice on England lake

Several children fell through the ice at Lake Solihull in the West Midlands in the West of England, search and rescue work continues, reports Sky News TV channel, citing local police.
According to the report, the incident occurred the night before. Preliminary police reports noted that up to six children may have been in the water, and four of the rescued children are in critical condition.
However, according to him, the chances to save the remaining children are very low because of the low temperatures, the age of the children and the time of day when the incident took place. According to the fire department, the children fell through the ice while playing.