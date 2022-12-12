News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 12
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 12
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Several children fell through ice on England lake
Several children fell through ice on England lake
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Several children fell through the ice at Lake Solihull in the West Midlands in the West of England, search and rescue work continues, reports Sky News TV channel, citing local police.

According to the report, the incident occurred the night before. Preliminary police reports noted that up to six children may have been in the water, and four of the rescued children are in critical condition.

However, according to him, the chances to save the remaining children are very low because of the low temperatures, the age of the children and the time of day when the incident took place. According to the fire department, the children fell through the ice while playing.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Greece freezes assets of EP vice-president over suspected corruption
The Greek authorities have frozen the assets of the Vice-President of the European Parliament...
 Largest flood in 50 years happened in Turkey
"In the Kumluja district of Antalya, the downpour and thunderstorm...
 Mongolian government to declassify part of coal case contracts
Dashzegwijn Amarbayasgalan, Mongolia's government affairs manager...
 Body found in canal of Ranchpar village
One combat unit of fire-rescue detachment of the Regional Rescue Department of the Armenian Ministry...
 Germany issues arrest warrants for 23 putsch suspects, including Russian woman
The Federal Supreme Court of Germany has issued arrest warrants for 23 suspects...
 1 dead in huge fire in Moscow Region hypermarket
The fire service informed that the security guard…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos