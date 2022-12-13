Gaza authorities discover over 60 Roman tombs

Hamas authorities in Gaza have announced the discovery of more than 60 tombs in an ancient burial site dating back to the Roman era, the Associated Press news agency reported.
The necropolis was discovered last year during preparations for a housing project. Archaeological excavations have been underway there ever since.
Hamas Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism spokesman Hiyam al-Bitar said that a total of 63 graves have been found, and that a set of bones and artifacts from one tomb date back to the second century. Hamas experts are working with French experts to better study the findings.
The ancient cemetery is now closed, but construction has not stopped and the necropolis is now surrounded by apartment buildings. Earlier it was reported that locals used donkey-drawn carts to remove coffins and bricks with inscriptions.