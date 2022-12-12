Russian MFA calls Istanbul convenient platform for contacts between Russia and US

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said that Istanbul is a convenient platform for contacts between Russia and the United States, but Moscow does not see Washington's constructive approach.
"Such contacts are conducted on a separate track. Istanbul is a convenient platform for this kind of contacts. I can say that any contacts are useful, but unfortunately, we do not see a constructive approach from the American side aimed at specific results," Vershinin told Russian reporters after talks with the Turkish side in Istanbul.
Earlier Sergei Ryabkov, deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told about the U.S.-Russian meeting on visa issues at the level of profile departments in Turkey. According to Ryabkov, the meeting in Istanbul is not a signal that Moscow will resume dialogue with Washington on major topics; it is a technical contact.