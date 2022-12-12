Karabakh interior ministry: Highway connecting Artsakh to Armenia remains closed by Azerbaijanis

The interstate highway connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia remains blocked by the Azerbaijanis, the Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am on Monday.
The Azerbaijani side, grossly violating the norms stipulated by the international humanitarian conventions, once again violates the fundamental rights and freedoms of Artsakh Armenians, the ministry added.
At the moment, hundreds of people are stranded on the Lisagor-Shushi and Stepanakert-Shushi motorway, which has been closed off by the Azerbaijanis since 10:30am for "environmental" reasons, the Karabakh interior ministry concluded.