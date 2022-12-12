Davutoglu: It is good time for Turkey to take what it wants from Armenia

The leader of Turkey's opposition Future Party, former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu spoke about the matter of normalization of relations with Armenia.
Davutoglu said that now is the right time to normalize Turkey’s relations with Armenia, Yeni Cag daily reported.
"Azerbaijan, with the assistance of Turkey, was able to take back a significant part of its lands from Armenia. Armenia has political and economic problems. It is a good time for Turkey to take what it wants from Armenia," Davutoglu said.