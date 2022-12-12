News
Azerbaijani ‘environmentalists, reporters’ provoke Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh
Azerbaijani ‘environmentalists, reporters’ provoke Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani "environmentalists and journalists" are provoking the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh Nagorno-Karabakh) in every possible way.

As it was already reported, a group of Azerbaijani "environmentalists and journalists" came to the Stepanakert-Goris motorway Monday morning and blocked this only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia.

These "activists" plan to pitch tents there and demand to solve some fake environmental problems.

They accompany their actions with obvious provocations against the Russian peacekeepers in the area—and as reported by themselves.

For example, an “information” is being disseminated in the Azerbaijani media that the Russian peacekeepers allegedly damaged the car of the Report news agency of Azerbaijan.

"One of the peacekeepers hit the car with the butt of a machine gun, damaging it," Azerbaijani media write.

The previous actions by Azerbaijani "environmentalists and reporters" were also accompanied by provocations and disinformation.

The respective footage shows how an Azerbaijani "reporter" pushes a peacekeeper, brings the microphone close to the peacekeeper's face, and shouts that the "peacekeepers and Armenians are disturbing us!"
