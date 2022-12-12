US imposes sanctions on Azerbaijan official for first time

The US has imposed sanctions on an Azerbaijani official for the first time. This is noted in a fact sheet posted on the website of the US State Department.
This Azerbaijani official Kerim Heydar Alimardanov, an official in the Main Department for Combating Organized Crime within the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs, actions have been taken against him “for his involvement in a gross violation of human rights, namely torture of detainees in 2015 and 2016.”
In addition, financial sanctions will be applied, as well as visa restrictions will be imposed.
It is also reported that persons subjected to criminal prosecution can be arrested in third countries at the request of the US.