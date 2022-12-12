Ardshinbank funds project for solar photoelectric power stations’ construction in Armenia for $26 million

On December 6, a solemn opening ceremony of the new largest solar stations in Armenia, equipped with artificial intelligence, was held in Aragatsotn. This project is implemented by “Helios Energy” and “Bari Arev” companies, which are part of the “Optimum Group” group of companies, with the financing of Ardshinbank.

"The project is really ambitious, because intellectual power supply is a new quality of life, which means new opportunities," said Artur Gulyazyan, deputy chairman of the Management Board . "The bank has financed 87% of the mplemented project, which is about USD 26 mln. Our investments in Helios Energy (4 power stations of 5 MW each) amounted to about USD 16.4 million. The second company, "Bari Arev", also a member of the "Optimum Group", built 3 power stations of 5 MW with the financing of Ardshinbank, the amount of investments was about USD 9.3 million. Ardshinbank was one of the first in the RA banking system to start financing solar energy of this volume and in total, Ardshinbank's investments in the field of solar energy during the last few years amounted to about USD 40 mln., 14 power stations were built," said in conclusion A. Gulyazyan.

According to Hayk Harutyunyan, co-founderof the "Helios Energy" LLC, Armenia has all the opportunitiesto position itself as a leading country producing green energy.

"Thanks to its unique geographical and climatic conditions, Armenia has great potential in the development of this direction of alternative energy. Our company is engaged in the installation of solar thermal and photoelectric systems, heat pump installations, maintenance of renewable energy systems and development of products in the field of renewable energy. We also install renewable energy stations. We hope that our technologies will eventually be able to occupy one of the leading positions in the world in this segment of the market," said H. Harutyunyan.

