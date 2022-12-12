News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 12
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 12
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Beglaryan: Azerbaijan continues to close the only Artsakh-Armenia road in Shushi section for almost 5 hours
Beglaryan: Azerbaijan continues to close the only Artsakh-Armenia road in Shushi section for almost 5 hours
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan continues to close the only Artsakh-Armenia road in the Shushi section for almost 5 hours, Artak Beglaryan, adviser to Artsakh State Minister, wrote on Facebook.

"Under the cover of 'civilian' and 'environmental protection' Azerbaijani special forces are committing crimes on behalf of the Azerbaijani state and the Aliyev regime.

Thus, Azerbaijan seeks to create a humanitarian disaster in Artsakh, to frighten and terrorize our 120,000 fully besieged citizens, and to discredit the Russian peacekeeping mission.

The Azerbaijani side is seriously mistaken if it thinks that by applying this form of pressure it will force us to make concessions at the expense of our values, principles and rights.

Our determination to live in our own country and control our own destiny is unshakable," he wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijani FM announces new stage of talks with Armenia
The next stage of negotiations with Armenia will take place in the coming weeks...
 Pashinyan, Putin discuss matters on resolution of situation at Lachin Corridor
The Armenian PM had a telephonic conversation with the Russian President…
 Artsakh interior ministry: Stepanakert-Shushi motorway blocked for 6 hours already by Azerbaijanis
Negotiations are still ongoing…
 Artsakh parliamentary factions call on Russian peacekeepers to stop inhumane actions of Azerbaijanis
The Artsakh National Assembly factions issued a statement...
 Azerbaijani 'environmentalists' blocking Lachin corridor include former servicemen
Among the Azerbaijani "environmentalists" blocking the Lachin corridor there are former military servicemen...
 Azerbaijani ‘environmentalists, reporters’ provoke Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh
The respective footage shows how an Azerbaijani "reporter" pushes a peacekeeper…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos