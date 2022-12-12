Beglaryan: Azerbaijan continues to close the only Artsakh-Armenia road in Shushi section for almost 5 hours

Azerbaijan continues to close the only Artsakh-Armenia road in the Shushi section for almost 5 hours, Artak Beglaryan, adviser to Artsakh State Minister, wrote on Facebook.
"Under the cover of 'civilian' and 'environmental protection' Azerbaijani special forces are committing crimes on behalf of the Azerbaijani state and the Aliyev regime.
Thus, Azerbaijan seeks to create a humanitarian disaster in Artsakh, to frighten and terrorize our 120,000 fully besieged citizens, and to discredit the Russian peacekeeping mission.
The Azerbaijani side is seriously mistaken if it thinks that by applying this form of pressure it will force us to make concessions at the expense of our values, principles and rights.
Our determination to live in our own country and control our own destiny is unshakable," he wrote.