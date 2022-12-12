News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 12
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 12
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Artsakh parliamentary factions call on Russian peacekeepers to stop inhumane actions of Azerbaijanis
Artsakh parliamentary factions call on Russian peacekeepers to stop inhumane actions of Azerbaijanis
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Artsakh National Assembly factions issued a statement in connection with the blocking by Azerbaijani "environmental activists" of the highway linking Armenia with Artsakh.

"Azerbaijanis, who used phosphorus bombs against the peaceful population of Artsakh, blocked for the second time in recent days the Stepanakert-Goris highway of life, a highway granted corridor status under the trilateral agreement of November 9(10) (2020 - ed.) under environmental pretext.

We strongly condemn the provocative actions of the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan aimed at destabilizing the situation in the region.

We appeal to the citizens of the Republic of Artsakh to demonstrate restraint and be watchful to prevent with joint efforts any provocative actions of the Azerbaijanis. Our people, which overcame numerous difficulties during its struggle for existence, this time will also be able to withstand existing and future challenges.

We call on the international community to take concrete steps to restrain Azerbaijan's aggressive aspirations.

We call on the Russian peacekeepers within the framework of a trilateral agreement to stop such inhuman actions of the Azerbaijanis with tougher measures," the statement of the factions reads.

Since the morning the Azerbaijanis blocked the only road linking Artsakh with Armenia. Sick people, medicines, food products - nothing is possible. On the road on both sides of the "action" hundreds of people cannot reach their destination.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijani FM announces new stage of talks with Armenia
The next stage of negotiations with Armenia will take place in the coming weeks...
 Pashinyan, Putin discuss matters on resolution of situation at Lachin Corridor
The Armenian PM had a telephonic conversation with the Russian President…
 Artsakh interior ministry: Stepanakert-Shushi motorway blocked for 6 hours already by Azerbaijanis
Negotiations are still ongoing…
 Beglaryan: Azerbaijan continues to close the only Artsakh-Armenia road in Shushi section for almost 5 hours
Azerbaijan continues to close the only Artsakh-Armenia road in the Shushi section...
 Azerbaijani 'environmentalists' blocking Lachin corridor include former servicemen
Among the Azerbaijani "environmentalists" blocking the Lachin corridor there are former military servicemen...
 Azerbaijani ‘environmentalists, reporters’ provoke Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh
The respective footage shows how an Azerbaijani "reporter" pushes a peacekeeper…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos