Dubai Airport wins international award

Dubai International Airport has been named Airport of the Year at the Aviation Business Awards 2022, Al Arabiya TV channel reported on Monday, citing the organizer of the ceremony.
The title was awarded for "unparalleled achievements in business" demonstrated by the Dubai Air Gateway in the past year.
According to the channel, 28 million passengers used the services of the air harbor during the first half of 2022 - three times more than during the same period in 2021. The airport has improved the quality of its services, providing customers with an amazing experience, Al Arabiya noted.
This is the eighth consecutive year that Dubai Air Harbor has won the award.