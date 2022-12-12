News
Kremlin: Putin, Pashinyan discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Kremlin press service reports.

During the telephone conversation between Putin and Pashinyan, which took place within the framework of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting that was held in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek on December 9, the discussions continued on the implementation of the fundamental agreements that were reached between the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

Special attention was paid to ensuring security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as to projects aimed at restoring transport-logistics and trade-economic ties in Transcaucasia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
