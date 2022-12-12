IEA: EU may face gas shortages next year

The European Union could face a gas shortage next year if Russia cuts supplies even further, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said, urging governments to act faster to save energy and expand renewable energy sources, Reuters reported.
Although Russia has cut gas supplies this year, Europe has managed to avoid acute shortages, thanks in part to the EU's emergency measures to fill storage facilities, but also to a lucky period of mild weather and high gas prices that have reduced demand.
But next year could be an even tougher test than the energy crisis, which this year led to a sharp increase in fuel bills for European households and forced businesses to shut down temporarily.
If Russia cuts the small share of gas it still supplies to Europe and Chinese demand for gas recovers from lows caused by the COVID-19 blockage, the EU could face a gas shortfall of 27 billion cubic meters in 2023, according to the IEA.
According to the EU, total EU gas consumption in 2021 was 412 billion cubic meters.
This is a serious problem, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said at a press conference with the European Commission in Brussels, adding that the shortfall would have been about 60 billion cubic meters if the EU had not taken extraordinary measures to respond.
The potential shortfall could have been averted by expanding subsidies and energy-saving policies by renovating homes and replacing fossil fuel heating with heat pumps, while promoting EU plans to massively expand the use of renewable energy, the IEA said.
The energy watchdog also called for more effective campaigns to encourage consumers to use less energy.