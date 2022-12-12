News
Pashinyan, Putin discuss matters on resolution of situation at Lachin Corridor
Pashinyan, Putin discuss matters on resolution of situation at Lachin Corridor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Prime Minister's Office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors discussed matters related to the resolution of the current situation at the Lachin Corridor. In this connection, Pashinyan emphasized the importance of ensuring uninterrupted communication between Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the implementation of respective consistent steps by the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh.

Reference was made also to the process of unblocking the regional infrastructure, as well as to the implementation of the provisions of the tripartite statements made on November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, and on October 31 of this year.
