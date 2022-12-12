News
Show news feed
Saudi FM: If Iran obtains a functioning nuclear weapon, all bets will be off
Saudi FM: If Iran obtains a functioning nuclear weapon, all bets will be off
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran's Arab neighbors in the Persian Gulf will take measures to strengthen their security if Tehran obtains nuclear weapons, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said, Reuters reported.

Indirect U.S.-Iranian talks to salvage the 2015 nuclear pact between world powers and Iran, from which Washington withdrew in 2018, stalled in September. The IAEA chief expressed concern over Tehran's recent announcement that it is increasing its enrichment capacity.

"If Iran gets an operational nuclear weapon, all bets are off," Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said.

"We are in a very dangerous space in the region...you can expect that regional states will certainly look towards how they can ensure their own security."

Although Riyadh remains "sceptical" of the Iran nuclear deal, Prince Faisal said he supports efforts to revive the pact "provided it is a starting point, not an end point" for a stronger agreement with Tehran.

The Gulf Arab states are pushing for a tougher agreement that would allay their fears about Iran's missile program and drones.

"We hear from the Iranians that they have no interest in a nuclear weapons programme, it would be very comforting to be able to believe that. We need more assurance on that level."

Iran claims that its nuclear technology is exclusively for civilian purposes.
