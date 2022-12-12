News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 13
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
EU wants to create new fund for energy investments in order to abandon Russian gas
EU wants to create new fund for energy investments in order to abandon Russian gas
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

The European Union should review its budget and consider creating a new fund for major additional energy investments needed to free countries from dependence on Russian gas, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, Reuters reported.

"The question is whether it [the EU budget] is still fit for purpose, and a fresh look through a midterm review of the budget would open the door to create a sovereignity fund," von der Leyen said.

She declined to specify whether this new fund would require the EU to take on additional joint debt, but said the bloc's existing funds should be "augmented by other sources".
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Hungary and Romania to sign electricity agreement with Azerbaijan
Leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan plan to meet in Romania's capital...
 IEA: EU may face gas shortages next year
The European Union could face a gas shortage next year if Russia cuts supplies even further...
 Bank of America promises big problems for oil market in 2023  
The price of a barrel of Brent oil, which traded above $120 in the summer...
 Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan: Astana, Moscow, Tashkent didn't discuss creation of gas union
"In fact, the issue of building a gas union has not been discussed...
 Oil prices are rising
The price of February Brent crude oil futures is up 0.57% to $76.53 a barrel...
 TotalEnergies to buy 19.4% of its shares from Russian energy giant Novatek for $3.7 billion
Unlike its competitors Shell and BP, TotalEnergies has been heavily criticized for not abandoning...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos