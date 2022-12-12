Experts: Turkey's impending invasion of northern Syria for 'political reasons'

Riyadh spends $1.4 billion to stimulate local military industry

Mongolia promises to toughen punishment for abuse of power

Peter Stano says EU has no presence in Karabakh, which would allow them to better understand situation

NSS of Artsakh: Azerbaijani special services try to spread panic by means of fake news

Dubai Airport wins international award

Valerie Boyer calls on international community to strongly condemn Azerbaijanis' actions in Artsakh

China and Saudi Arabia sign investment agreements worth about $50 billion

Erdogan announces discovery of new oil field

EU imposes new sanctions against Iran

G7 leaders confirm 'unwavering support' for Ukraine

Hungary and Romania to sign electricity agreement with Azerbaijan

President signs decree relieving Hambardzum Matevosyan of his post of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia

EU wants to create new fund for energy investments in order to abandon Russian gas

Azerbaijani 'environmental activists' are going to continue their provocation

Saudi FM: If Iran obtains a functioning nuclear weapon, all bets will be off

IEA: EU may face gas shortages next year

Zhanna Andreasyan leaves her position as Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports

Deputy Prime Minister receives Ambassador Lynne Tracy on final mission to Armenia

Media: Clashes between Indian and Chinese border guards

Azerbaijani state television calls actions of Russian peacekeepers 'absurd'

Armenian FM: Armenian nation continues to face existential threats in region

Artsakh MFA: Genocidal policy of Baku hinders activities of Russian peacekeepers

Greece freezes assets of EP vice-president over suspected corruption

Armenian FM informs UN HRC chairman about Azerbaijan's encroachment on Lachin corridor

People gathered in central square of Stepanakert demand meeting with parliament speaker

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

Greek FM calls Turkey's threats of missile attack on Athens unacceptable

Azerbaijani FM announces new stage of talks with Armenia

Pashinyan, Putin discuss matters on resolution of situation at Lachin Corridor

Bank of America promises big problems for oil market in 2023

Kremlin: Putin, Pashinyan discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation

US imposes sanctions on Azerbaijan official for first time

Artsakh interior ministry: Stepanakert-Shushi motorway blocked for 6 hours already by Azerbaijanis

Several children fell through ice on England lake

Artsakh parliamentary factions call on Russian peacekeepers to stop inhumane actions of Azerbaijanis

Angelos Syrigos: Armenians, Greeks lived side by side in Asia Minor for more than 2,400 years, saw horrors of genocide

Beglaryan: Azerbaijan continues to close the only Artsakh-Armenia road in Shushi section for almost 5 hours

Ardshinbank funds project for solar photoelectric power stations’ construction in Armenia for $26 million

Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan: Astana, Moscow, Tashkent didn't discuss creation of gas union

Azerbaijani 'environmentalists' blocking Lachin corridor include former servicemen

Elisa von Joeden-Forgey: Until now there has not been enough pressure on Turkey to recognize Armenian Genocide

Japan: 'Sen' meaning battle chosen as symbol of 2022

Davutoglu: It is good time for Turkey to take what it wants from Armenia

Savita Pawnday: I hope Turkey, rest of the world will recognize Armenian Genocide

Federico Villegas: Genocide does not happen overnight, there are 8-10 phases of its development

Azerbaijani ‘environmentalists, reporters’ provoke Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

American expert: Blocking of Lachin corridor aims to organize new genocide of Armenians

Visa Regional Manager for Caucasus: We went beyond expectations with our Payment Security Campaign outcome

Iran to impose retaliatory sanctions against European countries

Karabakh interior ministry: Highway connecting Artsakh to Armenia remains closed by Azerbaijanis

Russian MFA calls Istanbul convenient platform for contacts between Russia and US

Borrell: EU to adopt very tough sanctions against Iran

Karabakh President: We are convinced that Russian peacekeepers will use all mechanisms

Largest flood in 50 years happened in Turkey

Putin discusses trilateral agreements with Aliyev

Iran executes rioter for killing security forces

Armenia's Pashinyan: Most important tool for genocide prevention is Azerbaijan-Karabakh dialogue

Opposition MP: Azerbaijanis have pitched tent on road connecting Armenia with Artsakh

Nikol Pashinyan: Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan need each other

Sweden says new military aid package to Ukraine will be 50% bigger than the previous one

Armenia education, science, culture, sports minister submits resignation letter

Armenia premier: I don’t not want genocide prevention, condemnation to become occasion for condemning people

Biden, Zelenskiy hold phone talks

Azerbaijan once again falls for provocation

Armenia’s Pashinyan speaks about genocide in 3 scenarios: Lachin Corridor is Genocide prevention corridor

Azerbaijanis block Stepanakert-Goris motorway again

Ali Nikzad: Iran's reaction to some neighbors' ambitions will be resolute

Armenia PM: Fear that Azerbaijan is preparing genocide in Karabakh is becoming more and more objective

Armenian soldiers organize exhibition of modern models of Russian arms and special equipment

Gold trades just below $1,800

4th Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide underway in Yerevan

Armenia MP: To what extent Armenian captive could be subject to torture in Azerbaijan?

Copper falls in price

Oil prices are rising

Egyptian archaeologists discover full-color portraits of mummies

Skoda Auto, part of Volkswagen, considers leaving China

Quake hits Armenia-Turkey border zone, also felt in Yerevan

Germany plans to tighten gun laws after suspected coup plot

UAE, Israel ratify Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement