People gathered in central square of Stepanakert demand meeting with parliament speaker

Artsakh people who gathered at the Revival Square demand a meeting with Parliament Speaker Artur Tovmasyan, Arshak Abrahamyan, member of the coordinating council of the For the Defense of Artsakh movement, told NEWS.am.
Numerous citizens gathered on the Revival Square demanding the opening of Stepanakert-Goris highway, which was blocked by the Azeris since morning.
Around 10:30 a.m. a group of Azerbaijanis again blocked the Stepanakert-Goris road allegedly for "environmental reasons." Artsakh's Interior Ministry reported that hundreds of citizens are stuck on the Lisagor-Shushi and Stepanakert-Shushi roads.