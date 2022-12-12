News
Monday
December 12
Armenian FM informs UN HRC chairman about Azerbaijan's encroachment on Lachin corridor
Armenian FM informs UN HRC chairman about Azerbaijan's encroachment on Lachin corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Chairman of the UN Human Rights Council, Permanent Representative of Argentina to the UN Office in Geneva Federico Villegas, the press service of the Foreign Ministry reported.

Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the importance of the President of the UN Human Rights Council's participation in the fourth Global Forum "Against the Crime of Genocide," praising his contribution to the protection of human rights.

The Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs underscored that Armenia, as a country representing a genocide survivor, is very actively engaged in promoting the agenda of prevention of genocide and other crimes against humanity.

The interlocutors touched upon Armenia's activities in the Human Rights Council over the past three years, as well as praised the close cooperation between Armenia and Argentina, including in the sphere of human rights.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented the interlocutor the situation created by Azerbaijan's steps to disrupt the normal functioning of the Lachin corridor and the ensuing threats. Minister Mirzoyan also stressed that Azerbaijan's maximalist approaches to the use or threat of force are the main factors undermining stability and security in the region.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
