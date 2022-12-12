News
Riyadh spends $1.4 billion to stimulate local military industry
Saudi Arabia has spent 5.1 billion riyals ($1.4 billion) on incentives to develop its local military industry over the past two years, said Ahmad Al-Ohali, head of the Chief Sector Directorate.

He said the incentives included 3.3 billion rials, which were earmarked for research and development in the military industry in 2021 and 2022. The remaining 1.8 billion rials were distributed to companies including Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI).

SAMI CEO Walid Abukhaled said the company will focus on unmanned systems, radar and cybersecurity in the coming years.
