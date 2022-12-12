News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 12
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 12
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenian FM: Armenian nation continues to face existential threats in region
Armenian FM: Armenian nation continues to face existential threats in region
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On December 12, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Alice Wairimu Nderitu, Special Adviser of the UN Secretary General on Genocide Prevention, who is in Armenia to participate in the 4th Global Forum "Against the Crime of Genocide", the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The interlocutors commended the ongoing cooperation between Armenia and the Office of the Special Adviser, which is aimed at preventing genocides and promoting the global fight against xenophobia and discrimination. In this regard, the Resolution on the Prevention of Genocide initiated by Armenia and presented every two years within the framework of the Human Rights Council was highlighted.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Alice Wairimu Nderitu exchanged views on the 4th Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide, which this year is dedicated to the prevention of genocides in the context of new technologies. The importance of holding the Forum was underscored, considering that new technologies can contribute to the prevention of genocide and other crimes, but at the same time can be used as an instrument for commiting new crimes.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister emphasized that the Armenian people in the region continue to face existential threats. He stresses the inadmissibility of inciting identity-based hatred carried out at the highest political level in Azerbaijan, which greatly undermines efforts towards establishing security and peace in the region. Touching upon Azerbaijan's attempts to close the Lachin Corridor, Minister Mirzoyan stressed that it is one of the clear manifestations of the policy of ethnic cleansing pursued by Azerbaijan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian FM informs UN HRC chairman about Azerbaijan's encroachment on Lachin corridor
The interlocutors touched upon Armenia's activities in the Human Rights Council...
 ABC: UN reported Islamic State crimes against Christians in Iraq
The UN has published evidence of the crimes of "Islamic State" against the Christian population...
 Xi Jinping calls on European Union to continue its investments in China
Xi Jinping urged the European Union to continue its investments in China...
 UN proposes to allocate a record sum for humanitarian needs
As clarified, this need is due to the growing number of people in need of humanitarian assistance...
 China calls on Turkey and Israel to immediately stop attacking Syria
China calls on Turkey and Israel to immediately stop attacks on Syria...
 UN: Every hour more than five women are killed by their families around the world
While these numbers are alarmingly high, the true extent of femicide may be much higher...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos