Armenian FM: Armenian nation continues to face existential threats in region

On December 12, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Alice Wairimu Nderitu, Special Adviser of the UN Secretary General on Genocide Prevention, who is in Armenia to participate in the 4th Global Forum "Against the Crime of Genocide", the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.
The interlocutors commended the ongoing cooperation between Armenia and the Office of the Special Adviser, which is aimed at preventing genocides and promoting the global fight against xenophobia and discrimination. In this regard, the Resolution on the Prevention of Genocide initiated by Armenia and presented every two years within the framework of the Human Rights Council was highlighted.
Ararat Mirzoyan and Alice Wairimu Nderitu exchanged views on the 4th Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide, which this year is dedicated to the prevention of genocides in the context of new technologies. The importance of holding the Forum was underscored, considering that new technologies can contribute to the prevention of genocide and other crimes, but at the same time can be used as an instrument for commiting new crimes.
During the meeting, the Foreign Minister emphasized that the Armenian people in the region continue to face existential threats. He stresses the inadmissibility of inciting identity-based hatred carried out at the highest political level in Azerbaijan, which greatly undermines efforts towards establishing security and peace in the region. Touching upon Azerbaijan's attempts to close the Lachin Corridor, Minister Mirzoyan stressed that it is one of the clear manifestations of the policy of ethnic cleansing pursued by Azerbaijan.