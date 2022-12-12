Azerbaijani state television calls actions of Russian peacekeepers 'absurd'

"Aztv" state TV channel, which is directly subordinated to the Administration of President Ilham Aliyev, called the actions of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh "absurd." In the Russian version of "News" newscast at 6 p.m. on December 12 a live shot was aired from the site of the action of so-called "environmentalists" and "activists" sponsored by the authorities of Azerbaijan, who blocked the Goris-Stepanakert highway. The live coverage included direct attacks on Russian peacekeeping contingent, accusations that the latter impede the "monitoring" on "our lands". The newscast at 4 p.m. in Azerbaijani language had an equally confrontational anti-Russian tone.
Thus, the State Television and Radio Company of Azerbaijan, which is directly subordinate to President Aliyev and which has been pointing at the temporary character of the Russian peacekeeping contingent's stay for more than two years, started openly discrediting it and does not conceal that the provocation is directly sponsored by the dictatorial regime in Baku.