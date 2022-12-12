Media: Clashes between Indian and Chinese border guards

On December 9, clashes occurred between border guards of India and China at the border near the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. According to the news agency ANI, citing sources, the incident occurred in the Tawang sector, the sides have now separated from the site of the clash.



According to the agency, the Chinese military entered the line of actual control that separates the two countries, but were stopped by the Indian military "firmly and decisively." Several soldiers on both sides were "lightly wounded," TASS reported. Both sides immediately withdrew from the area, sources said.



In May 2020, clashes erupted in the mountainous Ladakh region on the border between the two countries, resulting in casualties on both sides. India and China brought heavy artillery, tanks and aircraft to the area. After a series of military and diplomatic talks last year, Beijing and New Delhi began a mutual withdrawal of troops from the border.