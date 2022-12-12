Deputy Prime Minister receives Ambassador Lynne Tracy on final mission to Armenia

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Lynne Tracy, who is completing her diplomatic mission in our country.



According to the government's press service, welcoming the Ambassador, the Deputy Prime Minister thanked her on behalf of the government and himself for the work done and her great contribution to the development of the Armenian-American relations. Mher Grigoryan wished success to Ambassador Tracy in her future activities and assured that the Ambassador will always be a welcome guest in our country.



The U.S. Ambassador thanked the Deputy Prime Minister for the high appreciation as well as for the constructive cooperation formed during her tenure, noting that she leaves Armenia with warm feelings and impressions.