IMF: Global debt far exceeds pre-pandemic levels, despite sharp drop in 2021

Britain imposes sanctions on Iranian businessmen and officials

Babayan: If international community does not act, it will become accomplice to Azerbaijan's genocidal plans

Red Cross provides one-off cash assistance to Armenia border communities affected by September hostilities

Babayan: Karabakh proposes to give Russia peacekeepers there a UN Security Council mandate

Vice president of European Parliament rejects charges of corruption

FM: Artsakh expects targeted assessments from EU, sanctions against Azerbaijan

Karabakh girls returning from Georgia dance competition with victory are stranded in Armenia’s Goris

Karabakh FM calls on international community to curb Azerbaijan's genocidal policy

Armenian foreign minister to leave for New York

Belarus launches surprise test of combat readiness

Armenia to get new loan of $171.1M from IMF

18 Artsakh children who came to Yerevan for Junior Eurovision cannot return home

Iranian analyst: Azerbaijan military provocations in Karabakh may intensify in next few days

Spanish companies to get millions for shortening work week

NDTV: India's leading opposition party politician detained for calling for prime minister's assassination

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan violates its international obligation, Karabakh is facing humanitarian crisis threat

Venezuelan President Maduro announces full opening of borders with Colombia as of January 1

Armenia PM chairs Security Council urgent meeting

Refinancing rate raised by 0.25 percentage point

Azerbaijani ‘environmentalists’ clearly show death to Armenians, Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

Czech Republic says EU ambassadors agreed package of aid to Ukraine worth €18 billion

Martine Vassal: Artsakh Armenian population is in great danger if international community does not react

World gold prices rising slightly

Ned Price: Washington has consistently focused on need to de-escalate Armenia-Azerbaijan tensions

Karabakh parliament: We call for urgent UN Security Council session to prevent Azerbaijan's genocidal policy

Russian Foreign Ministry: Idea of gas hub in Turkey will be realized

US sends first batch of energy equipment to Ukraine

Copper price rises moderately

Artsakh President convenes Security Council enlarged meeting

World oil prices going up

Newspaper: Armenia PM orders to remove large batch of heavy military equipment from Karabakh

Stepanakert-Goris motorway blocked by Azerbaijanis for 1 day already

Mercedes plans to build €1.3 billion plant to produce electric vans in Poland

Newspaper: Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh are waiting for command from above

Pakistan to receive multibillion-dollar financial support package from Saudi Arabia

Bangladeshi women build solar power plant to avoid carrying water in jugs along mountain trails

Gaza authorities discover over 60 Roman tombs

Japan and the Netherlands to join US in restricting chip technology to China

Artsakh President holds working consultation on current situation due to repeated Azerbaijan provocations

IMF: Global debt far exceeds pre-pandemic levels, despite sharp drop in 2021

Interior ministry: Only road connecting Karabakh to world is blocked for 13 hours already by Azerbaijanis

Experts: Turkey's impending invasion of northern Syria for 'political reasons'

Riyadh spends $1.4 billion to stimulate local military industry

Mongolia promises to toughen punishment for abuse of power

Peter Stano says EU has no presence in Karabakh, which would allow them to better understand situation

NSS of Artsakh: Azerbaijani special services try to spread panic by means of fake news

Dubai Airport wins international award

Valerie Boyer calls on international community to strongly condemn Azerbaijanis' actions in Artsakh

China and Saudi Arabia sign investment agreements worth about $50 billion

Erdogan announces discovery of new oil field

EU imposes new sanctions against Iran

G7 leaders confirm 'unwavering support' for Ukraine

Hungary and Romania to sign electricity agreement with Azerbaijan

President signs decree relieving Hambardzum Matevosyan of his post of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia

EU wants to create new fund for energy investments in order to abandon Russian gas

Azerbaijani 'environmental activists' are going to continue their provocation

Saudi FM: If Iran obtains a functioning nuclear weapon, all bets will be off

IEA: EU may face gas shortages next year

Zhanna Andreasyan leaves her position as Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports

Deputy Prime Minister receives Ambassador Lynne Tracy on final mission to Armenia

Media: Clashes between Indian and Chinese border guards

Azerbaijani state television calls actions of Russian peacekeepers 'absurd'

Armenian FM: Armenian nation continues to face existential threats in region

Artsakh MFA: Genocidal policy of Baku hinders activities of Russian peacekeepers

Greece freezes assets of EP vice-president over suspected corruption

Armenian FM informs UN HRC chairman about Azerbaijan's encroachment on Lachin corridor

People gathered in central square of Stepanakert demand meeting with parliament speaker

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

Greek FM calls Turkey's threats of missile attack on Athens unacceptable

Azerbaijani FM announces new stage of talks with Armenia

Pashinyan, Putin discuss matters on resolution of situation at Lachin Corridor

Bank of America promises big problems for oil market in 2023

Kremlin: Putin, Pashinyan discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation

US imposes sanctions on Azerbaijan official for first time

Artsakh interior ministry: Stepanakert-Shushi motorway blocked for 6 hours already by Azerbaijanis

Several children fell through ice on England lake

Artsakh parliamentary factions call on Russian peacekeepers to stop inhumane actions of Azerbaijanis

Angelos Syrigos: Armenians, Greeks lived side by side in Asia Minor for more than 2,400 years, saw horrors of genocide

Beglaryan: Azerbaijan continues to close the only Artsakh-Armenia road in Shushi section for almost 5 hours

Ardshinbank funds project for solar photoelectric power stations’ construction in Armenia for $26 million

Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan: Astana, Moscow, Tashkent didn't discuss creation of gas union

Azerbaijani 'environmentalists' blocking Lachin corridor include former servicemen

Elisa von Joeden-Forgey: Until now there has not been enough pressure on Turkey to recognize Armenian Genocide

Japan: 'Sen' meaning battle chosen as symbol of 2022

Davutoglu: It is good time for Turkey to take what it wants from Armenia

Savita Pawnday: I hope Turkey, rest of the world will recognize Armenian Genocide

Federico Villegas: Genocide does not happen overnight, there are 8-10 phases of its development

Azerbaijani ‘environmentalists, reporters’ provoke Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

American expert: Blocking of Lachin corridor aims to organize new genocide of Armenians

Visa Regional Manager for Caucasus: We went beyond expectations with our Payment Security Campaign outcome

Iran to impose retaliatory sanctions against European countries

Karabakh interior ministry: Highway connecting Artsakh to Armenia remains closed by Azerbaijanis

Russian MFA calls Istanbul convenient platform for contacts between Russia and US

Borrell: EU to adopt very tough sanctions against Iran

Karabakh President: We are convinced that Russian peacekeepers will use all mechanisms

Largest flood in 50 years happened in Turkey

Putin discusses trilateral agreements with Aliyev

Iran executes rioter for killing security forces

Armenia's Pashinyan: Most important tool for genocide prevention is Azerbaijan-Karabakh dialogue

Opposition MP: Azerbaijanis have pitched tent on road connecting Armenia with Artsakh