News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 13
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Japan and the Netherlands to join US in restricting chip technology to China
Japan and the Netherlands to join US in restricting chip technology to China
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Japan and the Netherlands have agreed in principle with the U.S. to tighten controls on exports of advanced chip-making equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources.

In October, the Biden administration issued a series of restrictions aimed at stopping exports of chip manufacturing technology and some chips made with U.S. equipment anywhere in the world to China.

In addition to some U.S. equipment suppliers, Japan's Tokyo Electron Ltd and Dutch lithography specialist ASML Holding NV were two important players necessary for the sanctions to be effective, making their governments' acceptance of the restrictions a key milestone.

New restrictions could be announced in the coming weeks.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yandex Taxi am and Yandex Eats am misled Armenian public
Violations were caused by the fact that the mentioned companies provided insufficient information...
 YouTube names most popular videos of 2022
The video hosting site YouTube published a list of the most popular videos of 2022...
 Favorite Armenian stickers in Viber are now animated
The newly-released animated Viber stickers are made to be used in conversational language and people already started communicating by using them with pleasure...
 Raising Awareness on Payment Security and How to Pay Safely
Opportunistic fraudsters are still hunting for credentials and private information...
 Viva-MTS offers best price: 7 Դ/MB based on used MBs when roaming in Georgia, Egypt, UAE and in 50 more countries
The offer applies to both postpaid and prepaid tariff plans...
 Microsoft to leave Azerbaijan
According to the expert, Microsoft also ceased its work in Russia and Belarus...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos