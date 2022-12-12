News
President signs decree relieving Hambardzum Matevosyan of his post of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has signed a decree relieving Hambardzum Matevosyan of his post of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia.

"Taking as a basis the Prime Minister's proposals, in accordance with Article 131 of the Armenian Constitution, as well as part 1 of Article 5 of the law "On the structure and activities of the government," to release Hambardzum Matevosyan from the post of Deputy Prime Minister," the decree reads.

Matevosyan was appointed Deputy Prime Minister in November 2021. Before that he was the governor of Armavir region.
