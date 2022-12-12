EU imposes new sanctions against Iran

The EU foreign minister imposed new sanctions against Iran in connection with the delivery of drones to Russia and protests in the Islamic Republic.
The EU will take all possible actions to support young women and peaceful protesters," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
Twenty people and one legal entity were sanctioned for "human rights violations," and four more people and an equal number of legal entities were added to a "blacklist" in connection with drone deliveries. The sanctions include an asset freeze and an EU entry ban.