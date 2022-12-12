News
NSS of Artsakh: Azerbaijani special services try to spread panic by means of fake news
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Azerbaijani special services using Facebook pages of citizens of the Republic of Artsakh spread false information about the evacuation of Artsakh residents in order to sow panic among the population, a statement of the Artsakh National Security Service reads.

"The National Security Service of the Republic of Artsakh, within the framework of implementing the functions and powers assigned to it by law in the field of information security, reports that the special services of Azerbaijan use Facebook pages of citizens of the Republic of Artsakh to spread false information about the evacuation of Artsakh residents in order to sow panic among the population.

We urge you not to give in to fake news and stay calm. The State National Security Service is in full control of the situation on the territory of the republic," the statement reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
