Peter Stano says EU has no presence in Karabakh, which would allow them to better understand situation

The EU is aware of the developments around the Lachin corridor since December 3, EU foreign policy representative Peter Stano said in response to an inquiry by Public Television of Armenia.
The EU is closely following today's events, Stano said. The EU has no presence in Karabakh, which would allow it to better understand the situation, but it is following numerous Armenian and Azerbaijani reports from open sources and is in contact with Armenian and Azerbaijani officials, he noted.
The EU reiterates its call for restraint in action and refraining from provocative rhetoric. The EU also hopes that much needed talks on the rights and security of the Armenian population of Karabakh will yield results and ease tensions.
This morning at 10:30 a.m. a group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes blocked the Stepanakert-Goris highway, again allegedly for "environmental reasons." Artsakh MIA also reported that 100 citizens are stuck on the Lisagor-Shushi and Stepanakert-Shushi highways.