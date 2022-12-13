News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 13
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Interior ministry: Only road connecting Karabakh to world is blocked for 13 hours already by Azerbaijanis
Interior ministry: Only road connecting Karabakh to world is blocked for 13 hours already by Azerbaijanis
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to the world has been closed off for 13 hours already by Azerbaijanis, the Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs stated Monday night.

"This morning, a group of Azerbaijanis closed off the Shushi-Karin Tak section of the Stepanakert-Goris highway at 10:30 for environmental reasons.

Hundreds of people, including minors, cannot return home; some of them have temporarily stayed in Syunik Province [of Armenia].

The transport connection of Lisagor, Mets Shen, Hin Shen, and Yegtsahogh villages of [Artsakh’s] Shushi region with the capital Stepanakert is interrupted," the Artsakh interior ministry added, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos