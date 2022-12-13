Interior ministry: Only road connecting Karabakh to world is blocked for 13 hours already by Azerbaijanis

The only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to the world has been closed off for 13 hours already by Azerbaijanis, the Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs stated Monday night.
"This morning, a group of Azerbaijanis closed off the Shushi-Karin Tak section of the Stepanakert-Goris highway at 10:30 for environmental reasons.
Hundreds of people, including minors, cannot return home; some of them have temporarily stayed in Syunik Province [of Armenia].
The transport connection of Lisagor, Mets Shen, Hin Shen, and Yegtsahogh villages of [Artsakh’s] Shushi region with the capital Stepanakert is interrupted," the Artsakh interior ministry added, in particular.