Newspaper: Armenia PM orders to remove large batch of heavy military equipment from Karabakh

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Before December 3 when the Azerbaijani "environmentalists" would close off the Lachin road in the name of an environmental problem, [Azerbaijani president Ilham] Aliyev was preparing the grounds, declaring that [Armenian] military equipment is being transferred through that road.
We learned from our sources in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] that, meeting those statements and fulfilling Aliyev's next demand, [Armenia’s PM Nikol] Pashinyan has instructed to remove a large batch of heavy military equipment from Artsakh in order to prove to Aliyev that he is not arming, but on the contrary, he will disarm Artsakh.
However, like all others, this humiliating step also did not save Pashinyan, and weeks later, the military, hiding under the guise of environmentalists, closed off the Lachin corridor.