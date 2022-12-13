News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 13
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia PM orders to remove large batch of heavy military equipment from Karabakh
Newspaper: Armenia PM orders to remove large batch of heavy military equipment from Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Before December 3 when the Azerbaijani "environmentalists" would close off the Lachin road in the name of an environmental problem, [Azerbaijani president Ilham] Aliyev was preparing the grounds, declaring that [Armenian] military equipment is being transferred through that road.

We learned from our sources in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] that, meeting those statements and fulfilling Aliyev's next demand, [Armenia’s PM Nikol] Pashinyan has instructed to remove a large batch of heavy military equipment from Artsakh in order to prove to Aliyev that he is not arming, but on the contrary, he will disarm Artsakh.

However, like all others, this humiliating step also did not save Pashinyan, and weeks later, the military, hiding under the guise of environmentalists, closed off the Lachin corridor.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos