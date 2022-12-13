News
Copper price rises moderately
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Copper rose moderately in price on Tuesday after declining in price on Monday, trading data showed. Markets are waiting for statistics from the U.S. and the Fed meeting.

March futures on copper grew by 0.25% to $3.8167 per pound (about 0.45 kilograms) on Comex exchange. A day earlier, the futures fell by 1.1%.

At Monday's close of trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME), a ton of copper with delivery in three months fell by 1.98% to $8,374, aluminum - by 2.68% to $2,414 and zinc - rose by 0.89% to $3,269.5.
