Czech Republic says EU ambassadors agreed package of aid to Ukraine worth €18 billion
Czech Republic says EU ambassadors agreed package of aid to Ukraine worth €18 billion
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

EU ambassadors have agreed a package of financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of €18 billion, as well as a minimum tax for large companies in the amount of 15%. Hungary was also allowed to use €5.8 billion in EU funds if Budapest meets 27 preconditions, the Czech presidency of the EU Council said on its Twitter page.

On December 10, the EU Council approved a €18 billion macro-financial assistance for Ukraine in 2023. It was noted that this loan for Ukraine will have a 10-year grace period.

In early November, the European Commission put forward a plan of economic assistance to Ukraine worth €18 billion during 2023. According to its head Ursula von der Leyen, the financing may be provided in regular tranches in the form of loans on preferential terms.
