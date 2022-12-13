News
Artsakh President convenes Security Council enlarged meeting
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


STEPANAKERT. – President Arayik Harutyunyan on Tuesday morning chaired an enlarged meeting of the Security Council of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Artsakh President's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The military and political situation created as a result of the blockade of the corridor connecting Artsakh to the outer world by Azerbaijan was on the discussion agenda.

It was underscored that the uninterrupted operation of the corridor is guaranteed by the November 9, 2020 tripartite statement, the provisions of which are once again violated by the Azerbaijani side.

The Security Council made a decision to address—with a letter—the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in Artsakh, calling the closure of the aforesaid corridor inadmissible, and which will lead to a humanitarian disaster.

The Artsakh President emphasized that the authorities are taking all the measures possible to solve the issues related to ensuring safety and normal life functioning of the population.
