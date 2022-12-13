Azerbaijani ‘environmentalists’ clearly show death to Armenians, Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

Azerbaijani provocateurs blocking the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)-Armenia motorway have spent the night at the Lachin Corridor.
The respective video footage leaves no doubt about the actual intentions of these "environmental activists" at the scene of the events.
In the case when "environmental" issues were chanted during their "actions" Monday afternoon, at night, however, these Azerbaijani provocateurs showed all their "elegance."
With whistles and wolf howls, they were showing the hand gesture of the Turkish ultranationalist Gray Wolves organization to the Russian peacekeepers in the area. And in order to rule out any doubts, they were chanting "Bozkurt" (gray wolf).
Under "environmental" demands, these Azerbaijani provocateurs have been keeping the Artsakh-Armenia motorway closed for a day already. Vehicles carrying passengers, medicines, food, and even ambulances cannot pass through that road.
The respective video footage was filmed and distributed by Azerbaijanis themselves; and apparently, with the aim of spreading terror and panic among Armenians.
"This photo shows exactly the true motives of the [Azerbaijani president] Aliyev regime’s ‘environmentalists,’ who have blocked the 120 thousand-strong population of Artsakh. An Azerbaijani special service employee who has blocked the only road in Artsakh holds an environmental poster in one hand, shows the [hand] gesture of the Gray Wolves with the other. Azerbaijan wants to subject the people of Artsakh to genocide in the style of the Gray Wolves and the Young Turks," Artak Beglaryan, adviser to the Secretary of State of Artsakh, commented on this event.