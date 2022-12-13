News
Tuesday
December 13
Azerbaijani ‘environmentalists’ clearly show death to Armenians, Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani provocateurs blocking the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)-Armenia motorway have spent the night at the Lachin Corridor.

The respective video footage leaves no doubt about the actual intentions of these "environmental activists" at the scene of the events.

In the case when "environmental" issues were chanted during their "actions" Monday afternoon, at night, however, these Azerbaijani provocateurs showed all their "elegance."

With whistles and wolf howls, they were showing the hand gesture of the Turkish ultranationalist Gray Wolves organization to the Russian peacekeepers in the area. And in order to rule out any doubts, they were chanting "Bozkurt" (gray wolf).

Under "environmental" demands, these Azerbaijani provocateurs have been keeping the Artsakh-Armenia motorway closed for a day already. Vehicles carrying passengers, medicines, food, and even ambulances cannot pass through that road.

The respective video footage was filmed and distributed by Azerbaijanis themselves; and apparently, with the aim of spreading terror and panic among Armenians.

"This photo shows exactly the true motives of the [Azerbaijani president] Aliyev regime’s ‘environmentalists,’ who have blocked the 120 thousand-strong population of Artsakh. An Azerbaijani special service employee who has blocked the only road in Artsakh holds an environmental poster in one hand, shows the [hand] gesture of the Gray Wolves with the other. Azerbaijan wants to subject the people of Artsakh to genocide in the style of the Gray Wolves and the Young Turks," Artak Beglaryan, adviser to the Secretary of State of Artsakh, commented on this event.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Babayan: If international community does not act, it will become accomplice to Azerbaijan's genocidal plans
Artsakh is completely blockaded...
 Babayan: Karabakh proposes to give Russia peacekeepers there a UN Security Council mandate
“Now, the peacekeepers do not have the authority to enforce to maintain peace,” the acting Karabakh FM said…
 FM: Artsakh expects targeted assessments from EU, sanctions against Azerbaijan
"A humanitarian disaster, a genocidal policy is taking place,” David Babayan told reporters…
 Karabakh girls returning from Georgia dance competition with victory are stranded in Armenia’s Goris
Because the Azerbaijanis have closed off the Goris-Stepanakert motorway since Monday
 Karabakh FM calls on international community to curb Azerbaijan's genocidal policy
Babayan confirmed the information that the Artsakh delegation coming back from its visit to France could not return to Nagorno-Karabakh because Azerbaijan has blocked the Goris-Stepanakert motorway…
 18 Artsakh children who came to Yerevan for Junior Eurovision cannot return home
The aforesaid Artsakh ministry had selected the children who won in various subject Olympiads to attend the Junior Eurovision Song Contest...
