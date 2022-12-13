Venezuelan President Maduro announces full opening of borders with Colombia as of January 1

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said at a meeting with the military-political command that the country will fully open its western borders with Colombia closed in 2019 from January 1, 2023, RIA Novosti reported.
"We will fully open the entire western Venezuelan border with Colombia for the passage of motorcycles, trucks, cars. We are getting everything ready to open on January 1, starting in 2023 these borders will become functional and free," he said.
Earlier, Russian ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said that the president of the republic Nicolas Maduro was invited to visit Russia by the end of 2022.
Diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Colombia broke down in February 2019 amid a border crisis over humanitarian aid shipments to Venezuela.