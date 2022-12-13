News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 13
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
NDTV: India's leading opposition party politician detained for calling for prime minister's assassination
NDTV: India's leading opposition party politician detained for calling for prime minister's assassination
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Former Indian Minister of State Raja Pateria, one of the leaders of the regional branch of the leading opposition Indian National Congress (INC) party in Madhya Pradesh has been detained over calls to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NDTV reported.

The state government has asked the police to file a case against the politician for calling for the assassination of the sitting prime minister.

The party leader himself said he did not mean to physically assassinate him, but meant to defeat Modi in the elections.

Earlier, a video circulated on Indian TV channels showed Pateria addressing supporters in an INC party meeting and calling for being ready to kill Prime Minister Modi to save the constitution, saying that he was splitting society.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Greece freezes assets of EP vice-president over suspected corruption
The Greek authorities have frozen the assets of the Vice-President of the European Parliament...
 Several children fell through ice on England lake
The children fell through the ice while playing...
Largest flood in 50 years happened in Turkey
"In the Kumluja district of Antalya, the downpour and thunderstorm...
 Mongolian government to declassify part of coal case contracts
Dashzegwijn Amarbayasgalan, Mongolia's government affairs manager...
 Body found in canal of Ranchpar village
One combat unit of fire-rescue detachment of the Regional Rescue Department of the Armenian Ministry...
 Germany issues arrest warrants for 23 putsch suspects, including Russian woman
The Federal Supreme Court of Germany has issued arrest warrants for 23 suspects...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos