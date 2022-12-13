NDTV: India's leading opposition party politician detained for calling for prime minister's assassination

Former Indian Minister of State Raja Pateria, one of the leaders of the regional branch of the leading opposition Indian National Congress (INC) party in Madhya Pradesh has been detained over calls to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NDTV reported.
The state government has asked the police to file a case against the politician for calling for the assassination of the sitting prime minister.
The party leader himself said he did not mean to physically assassinate him, but meant to defeat Modi in the elections.
Earlier, a video circulated on Indian TV channels showed Pateria addressing supporters in an INC party meeting and calling for being ready to kill Prime Minister Modi to save the constitution, saying that he was splitting society.