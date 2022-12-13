Spanish companies to get millions for shortening work week

Several dozen Spanish companies will receive up to 150,000 euros from the country's authorities for reducing the workweek without reducing salaries for employees, the RTVE broadcaster reported, citing sources familiar with the government's pilot project. The plan is expected to be unveiled in the coming days.
The initiative will be allocated 10 million euros, and 60-70 small and medium-sized enterprises will be able to take part. They will have to reduce the working week of their employees by at least 10 percent and stick to the plan for at least two years.
Companies will be able to use the allocated funds to train employees in order to increase their productivity, which will compensate for the reduced working hours.
The initiative was agreed between the national government and the Mas Pais party as one of the conditions for its support of the 2022 state budget.