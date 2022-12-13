News
Martine Vassal: Artsakh Armenian population is in great danger if international community does not react
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani servicemen are blocking the passage between Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and Armenia. Martine Vassal, President of the Council of the Bouches-du-Rhone department of France, wrote about this on Facebook.

"If the international community does not react to this new violation of the ceasefire regime, the Armenian population of Artsakh is in great danger. Last Friday, we hosted the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, who told us about his deep concern for the future of his territory. 72 hours later, his speech in our hemicycle makes sense. Let's react quickly!" Vassal added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
