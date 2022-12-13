News
Tuesday
December 13
News
Armenia PM chairs Security Council urgent meeting
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – An urgent meeting of the Security Council of Armenia was held Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the premier's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition to the members of the Security Council, President Vahagn Khachaturyan, National Assembly (NA) speaker Alen Simonyan, Prime Minister’s chief of staff Arayik Harutyunyan, and NA majority leader Hayk Konjoryan also participated in this meeting.

The developments taking place in the region, in particular, the current situation at the Lachin Corridor, were discussed.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
