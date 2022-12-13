Iranian analyst: Azerbaijan military provocations in Karabakh may intensify in next few days

Azerbaijan may intensify its military provocations in Nagorno-Karabakh in the coming days, Iranian analyst Ehsan Movahedian said told ILNA news agency.
According to him, Azerbaijan's closure of the Lachin Corridor aims to carry out genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh.
One of the reasons, as per Movahedian, is the gold mines in the Lachin Corridor.
He is convinced that Baku intends to occupy the corridor and push out the Russian peacekeepers from there, so that British companies can exploit these mines.
"The situation is critical. Iran should be more active at the diplomatic level. Also, our military should not allow Baku to resort to adventurisms in the region and should send them warnings. We need to intensify our information activities and cover Azerbaijan's actions," Movahedian said.
Since 10:30am Monday, dozens of Azerbaijanis have been blocking—and under the false pretext of "environmental protection"—the only land road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with Armenia.