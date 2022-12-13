News
Red Cross provides one-off cash assistance to Armenia border communities affected by September hostilities
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

The Armenian Red Cross Society (ARCS), in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Delegation in Armenia, on Monday distributed one-time cash assistance to the most vulnerable 459 families of the border communities of Nerkin Hand, Shikahogh, Srashen and Chakaten in Syunik region, and Kutakan, Nerkin Shorzha, Tretuk and Sotk in Gegharkunik region—and following the September hostilities at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

A total of 1,565 persons received the assistance, ranging from AMD 150,000 to AMD 362,000, depending on the size of a household, the ARCS informed.

In particular, a one-member household received AMD 150,000, a two-member household received AMD 215,000, a three-member household received AMD 264,000, a four-member household received AMD 313,500, and a five-member or a larger household received AMD 362,000.

A total of AMD 124,208,000 was distributed by the ARCS.

The cash distribution program involved a prior needs assessment, which was carried out by the ICRC in coordination with the local authorities.

The ICRC and ARCS teams jointly registered the households residing in the above communities.
